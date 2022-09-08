TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-60s under mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: Friday looks to be a really nice day weather-wise. Temperatures will be warming up near seasonal values in the upper 80s with low humidity. Sunny and dry weather will continue for the most part on Friday, however, an isolated shower across eastern Arkansas can’t be ruled out until late Friday evening.

SATURDAY: A better chance for scattered showers and storms will return on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure approaches the eastern half of the state. Much of the first half of the day will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will remain on the comfortable side with highs in the mid-80s and relitevly low humidity.

EXTENDED: A cold front is slated to move through the state on Sunday bringing a really nice stretch of weather for the first half of the week. Sunday will likely be on the warmer side with highs in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening, however, it does not appear that the front will have much moisture with it. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s under sunny skies to start the week.