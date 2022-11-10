THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out in the 50s Thursday morning with mostly clear skies. We remain mostly sunny through the day, warming temperatures to around 70 by lunch.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The sunshine continues Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-70s. So we’ll be warm, but just slightly cooler than where we were Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We will be mostly clear for the first half of the overnight. But clouds increase some Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures slip into the lower and mid-50s Friday morning.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Through the morning, a line of light to moderate showers will move in from western Arkansas with Friday’s front. But this first round of showers weakens into midday. Then the cooler air continues to spill into the region. Temperatures may reach the upper 50s to about 60 Friday afternoon. Then another round of showers rolls in.

Friday afternoon and evening’s showers will come with much colder air. Winds will be strong out of the northwest, between 10 and 20 mph. Showers will linger into the evening. But as temperatures fall into the night, some showers may briefly transition to a little wintry mix across northern Arkansas. But here’s the catch: Colder air comes with drier air, which can easily shut off the moisture before this transition takes place.

That said, no accumulations or significant impacts are expected into Saturday morning as we slip into the mid-30s. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cold ahead of another messy, cold rain early next week.