TONIGHT: Temperatures will actually cool down overnight thanks to a cold front siphoning in cooler & drier air from Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 60s. Last time Little Rock was that cool was June 5. It will be clear and dry with a calm northeasterly wind.

TUESDAY: It will be pleasant, sunny & dry Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel similar to Monday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps in the 80s last through Wednesday, but it turns more humid & hotter Thursday into July 4th Weekend. There will also be low end chances of a few spotty showers and storms Friday through Independence Day.

