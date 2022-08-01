TONIGHT: Some clouds linger on through the evening with plenty of humidity. After reaching 94°F in Little Rock Monday afternoon, it will eventually cool to the mid 70s overnight with a southerly wind at 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday with high temps in the mid 90s, feeling more like 105°F to 110°F thanks to high humidity. A Heat Advisory goes in effect 1pm to 8pm for parts of Arkansas because of this including: Little Rock, Conway, Searcy, Pine Bluff, Stuttgart, Russellville, Danville, Dumas & Monticello. There is a slim shot for an isolated shower or storm during the daytime.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures remain in the 90s with mornings in the 70s. Best shot for rain (albeit on the lower end) is Thursday.