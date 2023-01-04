WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and a light northwest wind. Temperatures will be much cooler, though still above average in the mid-40s. Northwest Arkansas will be in the 30s. By midday, expect continued sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will stay with us with perhaps a few high, thin clouds. Afternoon highs reach the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear into the night with colder temperatures. Lows slip into the mid-30s. Some may drop below freezing in northern and western Arkansas.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap for Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. We’ll stay clear and cold into Friday morning as well. Temperatures slip into the mid and lower 30s.

A warm front will move through the state on Friday, though. This will enhance cloud coverage. But rain chances do not come with the initial warm front. Temperatures will be in the low-60s Friday. Then into Saturday morning, a cold front begins to approach. This could spark a few light showers into Saturday. More widespread rain is expected over southern Arkansas Saturday night.