FRIDAY MORNING: Though we start out with cooler temperatures, we do warm up quickly with abundant sunshine. Look for most of the state to start in the upper 50s to lower 60s, then reach low 80s around lunch.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate across much of the state. But some extra clouds and perhaps a few showers may get into eastern Arkansas later in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few stray showers will still be possible in eastern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy most of the night. Temperatures slip into the upper 60s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Clouds become a bit more widespread Saturday, though some sun will still shine through. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly over central and eastern Arkansas. Temperatures reach the mid-80s. Sunday will bring a few more storms as a cold front moves through, dropping temperatures a good bit into early next week.