TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be another beautiful and sunny day. Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday, with highs traveling into the lower 60s. Winds will also be on the calmer side as well.

EXTENDED: Sunny and mild weather continues on Monday before a cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing rainy conditions throughout the day on Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will still remain mild with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will travel into the 70s before another cold front approaches Wednesday night into Thursday. This will give us another chance for showers and storms. These storms look to have the potential to be severe. After that cold front moves through, temperatures will be on the cooler side through the weekend.