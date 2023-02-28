TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with clear skies and chilly temperatures, mostly in the mid and upper 40s. Those temperatures warm quickly through the morning, though. Abundant sunshine will get us into the mid-70s by midday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will carry on into the afternoon as well, warming temperatures all the way to nearly 80 degrees. Wind does become a bit more breezy in the afternoon, mostly from the south between 10 and 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase Tuesday night as a warm front lifts through the state. This will bring plenty more humidity to the region. Temperatures slip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Warm, humid air will continue to spread across Arkansas, despite mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will develop through midday. But into the afternoon and evening, widespread showers and storms are likely.

A few of these could be on the strong to severe side. But there is a much greater risk going into Thursday. This risk may carry into Thursday evening and overnight. So it’s important to stay extra weather-aware during that time frame.

More showers will carry us into Friday, along with colder temperatures. Some higher elevations of the Ozarks could see a mix of sleet and rain, though most will just see cold rain. Then we’ll dry out Friday ahead of a pleasant weekend.