TONIGHT: Another pleasant afternoon leads to a comfortable night. Temperatures cool to the low 60s overnight with clear and calm conditions. Our average low for this time of year is 70°F, so we’re staying about 5-10 degrees below average. North Little Rock tied a record low temps Monday morning at 63°F from 2003.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine all day long on Wednesday. Afternoon temps will warm closer to 90°F, but much of central and north Arkansas will stay in the upper 80s. Humidity will still be on the lower end, making it another nice forecast.

WHAT’S NEXT: It turns more humid & hotter Thursday into July 4th Weekend. There will also be low end chances of a few spotty showers and storms Friday through Independence Day.

