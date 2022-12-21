TODAY: We have one more quiet day before the snow and extreme cold arrive. Wednesday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and temperature in the upper 40s. Light northeast wind around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: I can only use one word to describe the weather Thursday: wild! The morning will start like any other winter morning, with temperatures in the 40s with cloudy skies. That will all change in the late morning and early afternoon when the arctic front crosses central Arkansas. A quick burst of moderate to heavy snow will barrel from west to east, dropping a quick dusting to 1″ of snow.

After the snow, temperatures will drop near 0 in a matter of hours. Winds will be very strong out of the northwest 20-30 mph. This will cause wind chills to be 10-20° below zero by Thursday evening!

FRIDAY: This will be the coldest day. The sun will be out, but it won’t help the temperatures. In the morning the temperatures will be in the single digits statewide with below-zero temperatures up north. High temperatures will only reach the teens, but the wind chill will remain near 0°. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will see a gradual increase in temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. We will state below-freezing until Sunday afternoon when temperatures should reach the mid 30s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

