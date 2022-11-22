TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 64°F Tuesday afternoon. It is going to cool down quickly tonight with mostly clear and calm conditions. Temperatures drop to the 50s through 7pm and 40s by 8pm. It will be in the upper 30s by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gradually increase throughout the day Wednesday with a southeasterly wind consistent around 5mph. Any chance for rain during the day is nil, but chances increase after midnight for the state. High temperatures warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.

THANKSGIVING: It is going to be rainy all day Thanksgiving. For those running or walking Turkey Trots, expect a chilly, wet run with temps in the mid to upper 40s and showers. The heaviest rain will stay over south Arkansas extending into Louisiana. Around ½” to 1″ of rain is expected in Little Rock on Thanksgiving with 1-2″ possible farther south. Afternoon temps warm to the mid 50s Thanksgiving afternoon.

BLACK FRIDAY: Rain will taper off some by Friday morning and afternoon, which bodes well for Black Friday shopping. By late Friday night (likely toward the end of high school football games), rain chances ramp up again and continue into Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 50s Friday with breezy conditions out of the north northeast.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app