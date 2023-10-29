SUNDAY: More heavy rain. Downpours and showers will drop another inch or so of rainfall across central Arkansas. Temperatures will cool throughout the day as a cold front moves through. Morning temperatures will be in upper 50s with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A very cold rain will continue Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s with some clearing in the afternoon. We could see some sunshine around sunset. North wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Halloween will be scary-cold. Morning temperatures will be near freezing and most of Arkansas will see a frost. Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will remain chilly in the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. Trick-or-treat time temperatures will be in the 40s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday morning will feature the coldest temperatures. Nearly all of Arkansas will drop below freezing. Wednesday afternoon will only warm into the low 50s with sunny skies. The average high for early November is in the upper 60s. It looks like temperatures closer to average will be here by Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

