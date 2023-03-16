THURSDAY MORNING: Expect clouds to thicken through the morning, leaving us cloudy to mostly cloudy by midday. A few light to moderate showers will be possible during the morning, becoming more likely into the midday hours.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible in the early afternoon. These are not expected to be severe, though could make for a soggy afternoon.

Wind will be strong from the south, likely between 15 and 25 mph. This will feed into our stronger evening storms.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: As a line of stronger storms approaches our area from Oklahoma and east Texas, their intensity will hinge on how much instability is available following afternoon rainfall. The risk for severe storms is already low. It could end up being much lower.

These storms will bring the risk for damaging wind, hail and perhaps a brief isolated tornado. But the tornado risk is primarily over southwest Arkansas. Storms will finally move out shortly after midnight. Then temperatures slip into the upper 30s to lower 40s with gradually clearing skies Friday morning.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday will come with a bit more sunshine, likely mixed with clouds. Winds will be strong from the north behind this front, only getting our afternoon highs to the lower 50s. Then Friday night, expect partly clear skies with overnight lows into the low and mid-30s.

Saturday will bring more sunshine. But then into Saturday night, temperatures get even colder. Lows slip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Then Sunday night, another wave of frost and freeze will be possible. Temperatures then finally warm up some into the middle of next week.