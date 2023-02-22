WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect showers and storms to gradually move east, leaving us with some clearing later in the afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the west and southwest, likely between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures remain mild, likely in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll remain mostly clear through the night. Temperatures remain mild, though. Lows only slip into the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: We’ll see some sunshine mixed with clouds Thursday. Temperatures will still be warm, likely into the mid-70s. Wind will be breezy at times. Then our cold front moves through, dropping temperatures into Friday morning as clouds increase.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday will bring much colder temperatures. Highs only reach the mid-40s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with some shower activity, especially later in the day.

More scattered showers will move in Saturday as temperatures gradually warm up. But still, highs only reach the mid-50s. Showers will be around Sunday, though not as widespread. Highs reach the upper 60s to nearly 70. Then storms roll through Monday morning.