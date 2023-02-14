TUESDAY AFTERNOON: The high wind will continue through the afternoon. Wind Advisories are in effect across all of Arkansas through midnight. Temperatures reach the lower 60s and rain will continue through the early afternoon.

But later in the afternoon, the rain moves out and some of us could see a bit of sunshine just before the sun goes down. Rainfall totals should range from a quarter inch to an inch with the heaviest amounts across western Arkansas.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect partly clear skies and mild temperatures. Wind remains breezy from the south, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures slip into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Wind remains breezy from the south between 10 and 20 mph. This will import more warmth and humidity. Highs reach the mid-70s and we remain rain-free through the day.

But that changes Wednesday night. With plenty of warm, unstable air in place, a few storms will develop. While these storms will not be very widespread, a few could be strong. Damaging wind and hail appear to be the main risks, though a tornado cannot be ruled out.

This threat will carry through the overnight into Thursday morning. So while the risk is low, be sure you have the Arkansas Storm Team app downloaded with notifications turned on in case a warning is issued.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Showers move out Thursday morning, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a strong northwest wind. This will drop temperatures through the afternoon. Then by Friday morning, we’re clear with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs near 50. Then we see temperatures gradually climb through the weekend and we stay dry.