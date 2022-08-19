TONIGHT: Unfortunately for most Arkansans, our nights with temperatures in the 60s won’t continue tonight. Folks in the southern half of the state will see increased humidity and low temperatures staying in the low 70s. Upper 60s are still likely north of I-40. Skies will be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze of around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: The air will feel muggy Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Rain chances increase Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday is the day to do them. The best chance for widespread rain is south of I-40. The northern half of the state will see little to no rain, while Southern Arkansas will pick up several inches.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will continue for much of next week. Like on Sunday, the best rain chances and highest rain totals will be south of I-40. Locations in far southern Arkansas could pick up well over 5″ of rain in the next 7 days.

I hope you have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

