WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Those temperatures remain stalled near 60 during the afternoon as a few more scattered showers move through. Still, light to moderate showers will be scattered.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers may become heavier at times into the evening. Then a heavier, more widespread push of downpours will spread across northern Arkansas during the overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures may drop into the mid-50s for central Arkansas by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Temperatures warm up even more Thursday, likely up to the mid-60s to 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few showers in the morning. By the afternoon, storms will build across our frontal boundary, perhaps bringing a few pockets of flash flooding if they are too slow to move out.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: We’ll dry out some Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Then by Saturday, more showers build into the area with temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday appears dry with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Then early next week, strong storms build as temperatures warm up. Two rounds of storms appear likely: Monday night and perhaps another on Tuesday. For more details on this particular risk, click here.