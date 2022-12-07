WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Those temperatures remain stalled near 60 during the afternoon as a few more scattered showers move through. Still, light to moderate showers will be scattered.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers may become heavier at times into the evening. Then a heavier, more widespread push of downpours will spread across northern Arkansas during the overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures may drop into the mid-50s for central Arkansas by Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: Temperatures warm up even more Thursday, likely up to the mid-60s to 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few showers in the morning. By the afternoon, storms will build across our frontal boundary, perhaps bringing a few pockets of flash flooding if they are too slow to move out.
FRIDAY & BEYOND: We’ll dry out some Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Then by Saturday, more showers build into the area with temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday appears dry with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Then early next week, strong storms build as temperatures warm up. Two rounds of storms appear likely: Monday night and perhaps another on Tuesday. For more details on this particular risk, click here.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.