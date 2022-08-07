TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the warmer side overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Monday looks like another hot and humid day. Temperatures will make a run into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will start to increase across the area by the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the rest of the day.

TUESDAY: Rain chances will continue across the area on Tuesday as temperatures cool off slightly into the upper 80s.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through midweek as temperatures stay slightly below average. Conditions look to slowly warm up by the end of the week into the weekend as rain chances decrease.