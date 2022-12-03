TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly start to increase across the state as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be on the cool side on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Off-and-on showers will be likely throughout the day on Sunday. A few areas of wintry precipitation will be possible in the higher elevation areas on Sunday morning as temperatures fall to near the freezing point. Most areas are expected to stay above freezing.

EXTENDED: A boundary will set itself up across Arkansas early next week. This will supply continued rain chances across just about every day. After Sunday, temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 60s and 70s.