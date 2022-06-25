TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid conditions will stick around for many on Sunday. A weak cold front will be moving through the state throughout the day. Northwest Arkansas will likely see high temperatures in the 80s, however most of the state is still expected to reach the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front, however the storms look to be fairly scattered.

MONDAY: Temperatures will finally be a bit cooler on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. It should be a very comfortable day with winds out of the north under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm to more seasonal values through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some low end rain chances return to the forecast by the end of the work week.