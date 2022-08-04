THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few showers and storms linger into the afternoon, especially over central and southern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds gradually clear out. This will allow temperatures to warm up a bit more, perhaps up to the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: We could see an isolated shower or storm linger into the overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny and a bit hotter with temperatures reaching the lower 90s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine and heat will build over the weekend, getting temperatures into the lower and mid-90s. Rain chances ramp up again early next week.