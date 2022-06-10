TONIGHT: Rain has finally come to an end. It will be partly cloudy and calm tonight with low temps feeling nice in the upper 60s. It will be a beautiful evening for any Friday night plans and the Travs game.

SATURDAY: A few clouds kick off Saturday with plenty of sunshine all day. Afternoon temps warm to about 90°F with it feeling more like 93°-95°.

WHAT’S NEXT: Extreme heat is back Sunday and sticks around all next week. High temps in the mid to upper 90s with is feeling like the low 100s. Morning lows stay in the 70s.

