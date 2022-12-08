TODAY: Fog will stick around throughout the rest of the morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 AM. Off-and-on rain showers will stick around throughout today as overcast skies continue. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain will slowly start to taper off overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: A few showers will be possible early tomorrow morning, however, most of our Friday will be dry. Clouds will be in and out of the area with a few peaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Rain returns in a big way on Saturday. Some areas could pick up more than an inch when everything is said and done. Conditions will start to dry out on Sunday, with most of Monday dry as well. Rain chances return Tuesday, and this could be accompanied by strong to severe storms. Rain chances will continue into midweek next week.