TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms build over north Arkansas tonight and spread into central Arkansas overnight. Temperatures stay in the 80s through 10pm and 70s 11pm onward. Plenty of clouds and an east northeasterly wind at 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday, with most of the rain falling earlier in the day (morning and afternoon) for central Arkansas. Around ¼- ½ ” of rain is expected for Little Rock with higher rainfall amounts of 1-3″ to our northeast. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Strong gusts could knock over trees and/or powerlines. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s Wednesday, something we haven’t felt in Little Rock since June 10.

WHAT’S NEXT: More comfortable temps in the 80s and sunshine Thursday & Friday. Warmer Saturday and rain back Sunday.

