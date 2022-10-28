FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Through the afternoon, skies become mostly cloudy. Temperatures still climb into the upper 60s to about 70. Then into the late-afternoon, a few sprinkles begin rolling into parts of southwest and western Arkansas.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers continue to work their way into the region, really ramping up into the late-evening and overnight. Heaviest rainfall appears to stay mostly in southern Arkansas. But widespread light to moderate rain will reach central and parts of northern Arkansas as well. Lows slip into the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain continues throughout your Saturday, most persistently across southern Arkansas. Those showers will be more off-and-on in northern Arkansas. The heaviest rain will continue working its way northeast Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing more of that heavy rain to the Arkansas Delta. Rainfall totals range from 1 to 2 inches in most cases with parts of NWA getting less than an inch. Parts of southeast Arkansas may get upwards of 3 inches. Highs reach the lower 60s.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Some areas of drizzle linger into Sunday, bringing a little more of that much-needed rain. But we dry out by Halloween, which looks partly cloudy and comfortable. More showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.