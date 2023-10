Rain showers will move into NW and SW Arkansas this morning and then into the middle part of the state in the mid-morning hours and around Noon. Clouds and the rain will keep our temperatures in the 70s with a few places briefly reaching the low 80s. But no 90s anywhere in the state.

Rain will pick up tonight and Thursday morning. By Friday, cool, crisp, Fall air will be here along a good northwest breeze.

Big rainfall totals are expected in SW Arkansas. Beneficial rain is likely everywhere.