OVERNIGHT: Another mild night ahead. Overnight low temperatures drop to the low 70s. Our average for this time of year is the low 60s. Mostly clear and breezy with south southwesterly wind maintaining around 15mph.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow is going to be hot, humid and breezy with southwesterly wind 15-20mph. Some clouds to start in the morning with sunshine for the rest of the day. Another mild evening in store, so any Friday evening plans should be good to go.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances lower Saturday with a few showers and storms now more likely farther north of Little Rock. Higher rain chances now for Saturday night into Sunday morning for central Arkansas. Cooler temps in the 70s return Sunday into a rainy next week.