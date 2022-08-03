TONIGHT: Another humid and mild night tonight. After reaching the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, it’ll cool to the 80s by 8pm and 70s after midnight. Clouds increase overnight with a southerly wind of 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely Thursday morning and afternoon across central Arkansas. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain with highs in the upper 80s. Around ½” of rain is likely for Little Rock with higher amounts possible with thunderstorms. If any storms strengthen, wind will be the biggest threat.

WHAT’S NEXT: Some showers and a few storms will be possible Friday. Mostly sunny and hotter into the weekend with high temps in the low to mid 90s.

