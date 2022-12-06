TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered light showers gradually increase into the afternoon. Temperatures reach up to about 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers continue into the night as a cold front stalls across the area. Lows slip into the 50s and perhaps lower 60s in spots. A few heavier downpours will develop into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered light to moderate showers with a few heavier downpours will continue into Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy and cooler due to the rainfall and stalled boundary. Highs only reach the lower 60s, which is still above average for this time of year.

Into Wednesday night, the stalled boundary will gradually shift into northern Arkansas. As this happens, a band of heavier downpours will set up and could bring that torrential to some locations for several hours. This means flash flooding is an enhanced risk into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Showers linger during the day on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Then a final round of showers and storms moves through Thursday evening as the cold front finally passes. Friday will be cooler and drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Then a cold rain arrives Saturday followed by a warm up with more strong storms early next week.