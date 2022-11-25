TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Rain returns to the forecast on Saturday. Rain is set to move into the area around 10 AM in western Arkansas. Rain will continue to spread east throughout the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times. Steady rain is expected through around 4 PM. Rain will start to become more scattered around sunset. A bit of wrap-around moisture will be possible on Sunday morning.

EXTENDED: Clouds will slowly exit the area on Sunday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Sunny and dry conditions will continue on Monday. Tuesday will start off dry, but shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong to severe storms could be possible Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler to end the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s.