TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall into 20s and 30s.

TOMORROW: Precipitation chances return early Friday morning. Light snow showers look likely Friday morning across portions of NW Arkansas and higher elevation areas across western Arkansas. South Arkansas will see a cold rain throughout the day Friday. Some travel impacts are expected north and west of Little Rock with accumulation over higher elevations. Only minor impacts are expected in Little Rock as a brief rain, snow and sleet mix moves through Friday morning roughly 8am to 10am. The wintry mix should transition to all rain by noon.

Snowfall forecast

Impact forecast

EXTENDED: Conditions will start to dry out by the weekend. A more impactful system with a better chance for rain will return early next week.