TONIGHT: Fog and mist have kept temps a little cooler than projected high temps this election Tuesday. A warm front has also stalled farther south, but is slowly going to make its way up through Arkansas tonight and overnight. Rain and storms will enhance ahead and along this frontal boundary. If you’re going out to vote before polls close at 7:30pm, have an umbrella on hand or in the car. Expect storms in Little Rock and central Arkansas around 7pm through 10pm. A second round of heavier rain, along with some storms, develops after midnight and continues overnight into early Wednesday morning before sunrise. Rain will then be more hit or miss throughout the day Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: It is possible there is some re-development of some rain and a few storms by late Wednesday afternoon/early evening. All in all, Arkansas could see 2-3″ of rain. River levels will continue to rise from this and some isolated flooding remains a concern Wednesday. Rain should taper off entirely by Wednesday night.



Flooding rain and storms will impact Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday

EXTENDED: Sunshine is back Friday and ALL Memorial Day Weekend. It will be fantastic lake and grilling weather. High temps in the 80s Friday, Saturday & Sunday. Closer to 90°F on Memorial Day.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.