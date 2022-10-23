TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the mild side again tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will stick around overnight as well as breezy winds out of the south.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain above average on Monday before our next cold front arrives. Clouds will linger through the first half of the day as rain chances increase by the second. Showers and thunderstorms will likely move through the area by the evening hours on Monday as the front approaches. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Currently, the western half of the state is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.

EXTENDED: The chance for severe weather will swing towards the eastern half of the state by Tuesday morning as the front continues to move through. Temperatures will be back in the 70s on Tuesday with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be back in the 60s by midweek as sunshine returns. It looks like more rain chances will likely return to the forecast by next weekend.

