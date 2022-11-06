TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly build into the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase after midnight.
TOMORROW: Isolated showers will be possible across the area Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Clouds will linger throughout the day keeping temperatures near seasonal values in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Conditions look to dry out on Tuesday and quickly warm up. Highs will likely be in the 70s, near 80, for much of the work week. A cold front will move through on Friday, dramatically dropping temperatures for next weekend. Currently, the front does not look like it contains much moisture, so rain chances are fairly minimal.
