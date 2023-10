Thursday is starting off rainy, but the rain will get lighter and more sporadic during the day. There may be some brief organization of showers this afternoon when the cold front approaches. It will stay cool today with the cloudy sky and rainy conditions.

Cooler weather is coming this weekend behind this evening’s cool front.

After a warm up into the mid and upper 80s next week, another front will come through next Friday. With that rain will be likely Thursday and Friday.