We’ll watch the rain taper off this afternoon and temperatures will rise to the upper 70s with some in West and/or South Arkansas reaching 80°.

Far Southeast Arkansas is under a Tornado Watch until 5 PM where a brief, weak tornado may spin up. While only two counties are under the watch, that chance of a quick spin up also extends into East Arkansas as far north as I-40.

As mentioned above, the rain will taper off late this afternoon and for this evening, but rain will be possible again tonight. Other rounds of rain are expected through the weekend and next week too.

Some parts of the state may get another 3-4″ of rain from now through the weekend.

A cold front comes in Monday and will bring a higher rain chance then, but also a drop in temperatures after it climbs to near 90° this weekend.