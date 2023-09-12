TODAY: The rest of your Tuesday will feature scatted showers and overcast skies. The rain chance will decrease in the afternoon and go away completely by this evening. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: No rain, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s up north and into the 60s in central and southern Arkansas. Northeast wind 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, with no chance for rain. Temperatures should be able to warm into the low 80s in the afternoon with low humidity.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The low 80s and low humidity will continue until the weekend. Then we will see the temperature heat back to near 90°.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

