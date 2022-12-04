TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will continue across the area tonight. Much of the state will remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight.

TOMORROW: Monday will be another rainy day, with light rain, mist, and drizzle likely. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours under mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up through Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Just about every day will feature a rain chance as cloudy skies continue. Rain looks to let up by Friday as a cold front sweeps through the state, however rain chances will return by next weekend.