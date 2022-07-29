TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. Rain chances will slowly start to taper off into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Rain chances will start to increase again tomorrow morning after sunrise. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day on Saturday as temperatures stay in the mid-80s. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible, however widespread severe weather is not expected.

SUNDAY: Rain chances will linger through the day on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain on the milder side with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to decrease early next week as hot temperatures return to the area. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s by late next week.