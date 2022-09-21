WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures climb up to about 101 degrees Wednesday afternoon with continued sunshine. Our record high set back in 2005 is 100 degrees. So if we get to 101, we will break that record.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s. Later in the night and Thursday morning, a few clouds stream into northern Arkansas as a cold front moves in.

THURSDAY: This passing cold front will ease the heat on Thursday for much of northern Arkansas. But in southern Arkansas, temperatures still climb well into the 90s. In central Arkansas, highs will be closer to the upper 80s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures slip a bit more into Friday, especially in the morning. Most areas start out with temperatures in the lower 60s. Then by the afternoon, we reach the mid and upper 80s. Going into the weekend, we heat up even more. But an another cold front will spark some spotty showers Saturday into Sunday as it approaches. Then it cools us down again into early next week.