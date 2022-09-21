WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and mild temperatures, mostly in the lower 70s. A few will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures heat up fast through the morning, reaching the mid-90s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures climb up to about 101 degrees Wednesday afternoon with continued sunshine. Our record high set back in 2005 is 100 degrees. So if we get to 101, we will break that record.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s. Later in the night and Thursday morning, a few clouds stream into northern Arkansas as a cold front moves in.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: This passing cold front will ease the heat on Thursday for much of northern Arkansas. But in southern Arkansas, temperatures still climb well into the 90s. On average, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Then we’ll see temperatures slip a bit more with sunshine Friday. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s. Then we heat up again into the weekend with perhaps a few isolated showers.