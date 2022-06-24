TONIGHT: After another extremely hot afternoon, we won’t get much of a cool down tonight. Temperatures won’t lower to the 70s until after 1am, and even then the forecast low will stay in the mid 70s. Clear and calm with an easterly wind around 5mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend with temps near 100°F and it feeling like 105°F-110°F. The majority of Saturday will be sunny with clouds gradually building in by night.

WHAT’S NEXT: The best shot for rain all week is Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Some showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Sunday. Cooler afternoon temps in the 80s to start next week, but they’ll only be temporary.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.