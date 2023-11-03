Our Friday has a cold start, but it’s not as cold as it has been the last few mornings. Milder air started to move in Thursday, and it will continue to build in through the weekend. Today, it will get to around 60° at Noon. Then, it will even get to the upper 60s and perhaps 70° this afternoon.

Next week daytime high temperatures will be pushing into the low 80s Monday – Wednesday. So, yes, that’s well above normal …as much as 15-degrees above normal.

A cool front on Thursday will bring a chance of rain and a return to normal Fall temperatures for next weekend.