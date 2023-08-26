TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across northern Arkansas before midnight. After midnight skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will cool into the mid 70s. Those storms are associated with a cold front that will bring us cooler and drier air for the second half of the weekend.

SUNDAY: Near normal temperatures will return on Sunday! I’m forecasting temperatures to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s in central Arkansas. Parts of southern Arkansas could still see afternoon temperatures near 100°. There is a 20% chance for a shower with partly cloudy skies. North wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: I’m forecasting another pleasant day on Monday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with low humidity! There is a 20% chance of showers on Monday morning. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: All next week will feature seasonable temperatures and low humidity. Each day will start off with temperatures in the upper 60s and warm into the low 90s in the afternoon. No rain is expected all week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

