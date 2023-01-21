TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight with a few isolated showers across the area. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TOMORROW: A few isolated showers will linger on and off tomorrow, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times around 5-15 mph out of the northeast.

EXTENDED: Sunshine will return on Monday as seasonal temperatures remain. By Tuesday, our next area of low pressure will start to move into the area. Rain will enter the state by late morning, as well as the chance for a wintry mix, and some snow in northwest Arkansas. Rain will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, and as temperatures fall Tuesday night, another chance for snow will move into northwest and north central Arkansas. Currently, it doesn’t look like central Arkansas will have a chance at much wintery precipitation, however, this system is still a few days out, so the Arkansas Storm Team will keep an eye on it and provide further updates. Slightly cooler temperatures in the 40s will move into the area for the rest of the work week with 50s returning by the weekend.