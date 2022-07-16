SUNDAY: Temperatures are set to stay well above average on Sunday with highs back in the upper 90s to 100s. A rain chance is in the forecast for Sunday, however not everyone will see rain. A weak cold front will be slowly moving through the state on Sunday. While this front really isn’t going to provide much relief from the heat, it will provide the chance for a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be around 105° for many during the afternoon hours. A heat advisory is in effect for much of central and southern Arkansas Sunday.

MONDAY: Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Monday, however many areas will likely remain dry. Temperatures will quickly warm up again by the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 90s to triple digits.

EXTENDED: Triple digit temperatures are expected for much of this upcoming week. Several heat advisories or excessive heat warnings will likely be issued throughout the week. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the extended forecast as rain chances remain at a minimum.