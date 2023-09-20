TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as a few isolated showers continue. Temperaures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another cloudy day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, however, the chance will be on the lower side.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue on Friday as another disturbance moves through. Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring us another chance for widespread rain as a cold front moves through the state.