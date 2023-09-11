TONIGHT: Rain chances will continue to spread eastward across the state overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers are likely across the north and central Arkansas on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the state. Clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures warm into the lower 80s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay on the milder side through the end of the work week with a few slim rain chances. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal values by the upcoming weekend.