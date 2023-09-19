TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will continue to move into the state overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Much of the day will be cloudy and dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: Scattered rain chances will continue throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures look to stay a bit above average with highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s.