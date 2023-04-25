TODAY: A stationary front will be draped over the state all day. There is a 60% chance of light showers all day. Overcast skies will keep temperatures cool in the 50s. East wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavier rain will move in tonight. Many locations could pick up an inch or more. Temperatures will stay steady in the 50s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Moderate rainfall will continue all day Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to stay constant in the 50s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Rain will finally begin to wrap up on Thursday. Friday will be nice with temperatures in the 70s. Rain and storms are possible again Saturday morning.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

